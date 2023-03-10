Need help to Plan On It? Here are a few fun things you can do with your snow day!

As West Michigan is blanketed in snow, dozens of schools closed leaving families wondering what to do today.

We might be able to help. Check out the (growing) list below of some of our favorite things to do in the snow!

For me, sledding is where it's at while one of our producers says building snow sculptures is her favorite (though the traditional snowmen are awesome!)

In the studio, some of us are excited to go play in the snow with our dogs, while our Ruta Ulcinaite would rather just go back to sleep.

Thanks for the suggestion, Ruta. Some of us have kids. LOL

Places around West Michigan for a snow day adventure!

Ottawa County

If you're in Holland, Van Raalte Farm Park has a huge hill just waiting for you! For those seeking a less thrilling— but still fast and fantastic— trip downhill, hit up the Zeeland Christian School hill.

Grand Haven highlights Hofma, Pigeon Creek, or Duncan Woods Parks as the best places for a wintery adventure!

Near Georgetown Township? Try Rosewood Park

Kalamazoo County

Kalamazoo areas boast tons of outdoor winter wonderlands— Echo Valley Winter Sports Park, Timber Ridge, and more offer sledding, skiing, and snowboarding, or head to Lillian Anderson Arboretum for snowshoeing or a cross-country ski adventure!

Looking for something a little more wild? Check out the Reindeer Ranch for a unique afternoon!

Muskegon County

The Muskegon Winter Sports Complex has luge tracks, snow shoeing, hiking and more!

Beachwood Park is open year-round and has a free sled library if you don't have one.

Hanson St. Hill will give you a great view of White Lake.

Kent County

Grand Rapids' Belknap Park keeps their sledding hill poorly hidden behind Griff's Ice House, Richmond Park has stairs to help you back to the top, while Mary Waters Park says their tree-free hill is ready for you!

The hill at Cascade Township Park is way in the back, but it's worth the hike— bathrooms are open year-round and they're close to the hill!

In Greenville, head to Wabasis Lake Park for a great time on this mini-slope!

Of course there's Johnson Park in Walker, and

Places like Union High School, Byron Center Christian School, Christ Community Church, and the Grand Valley Armory all have hills for you the whole family can enjoy.

When you're done with your adventure, be sure to stop by restaurants nearby to warm up and give a little love to our local businesses. Maybe send some pictures to News@Fox17Online.com!