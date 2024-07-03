Nearly 450 sickened in 31 states, including Michigan, tied to salmonella outbreak in cucumbers

(WXYZ) — A salmonella food poisoning outbreak linked to cucumbers grown in Florida has sickened nearly 450 people across the U.S., including in Michigan.

According to the latest update from the CDC, there are 125 people who have been hospitalized.

In Michigan, nine people have reported getting sick from the cucumbers. There are 31 states and the District of Columbia that have illness reports.

Salmonella found in untreated canal water used by Bedner Growers Inc. of Boynton Beach, Florida, matched a strain of the bacteria that caused some of the illnesses in reported in more than 30 states and Washington, D.C. Additional types of salmonella were detected in soil and water samples collected at the site, FDA officials said.

Investigators originally said there were two outbreaks of salmonella possibly tied to cucumbers, but combined them into one because of several similarities, including the timing and the type of food. Nearly 70% of sick people interviewed reported eating cucumbers before they fell ill, the FDA said. The investigation is continuing.