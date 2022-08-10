Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Women discovers apartment broken into, the intruder was a wild turkey

Wisconsin turkey
CNN Newsource
Wisconsin turkey
Posted at 10:46 PM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 22:49:51-04

A Wisconsin woman notified authorities after discovering signs of a break-in at her apartment complex.

“We had no idea what had caused it or if anybody was even home,” Doris Madden said after noticing the window of a second-story apartment had been broken.

That's when Madden notified the apartment complex's management, and then the police were notified.

Madden said they went inside the apartment, according to WSAW.

“When he opened the door, there’s the turkey. And so he thought, ‘I’m not going to try to catch that thing.’ So he called the police station for animal control,” Madden said.

The wild turkey was removed when officers wore long heavy gloves to keep from getting scratched. They used a fishing net to help out.

“I think it’s kind of funny. I’m just glad it wasn’t my apartment,” Madden said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered