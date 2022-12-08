Watch Now
WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian custody in prisoner swap

Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner on a TV screen is seen through a video camera viewer as she waits to appear in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, in a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Moscow Regional Court in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
President Joe Biden confirmed WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russian custody as part of a prisoner swap.

"She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home," Biden said on Thursday.

CBS reported the deal was in exchange for Viktor Bout, an international arms dealer.

The U.S. said for months it had been working on her release.

"As I think is well known, we put a significant proposal on the table some months ago now, and since then, we’ve had other conversations, other engagements, and we are constantly looking at how we can bring Americans who in one way or another are being arbitrarily detained, whether it’s in Russia or anywhere else, to get them home," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier this week.

While playing in Russia, Griner was arrested in February for possessing hash oil. She was later sentenced to nine years to prison.

Griner maintained that she was using the drug as a prescription.

Story is breaking, refresh for updates.

