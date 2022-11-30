White House celebrates U.S. Soccer's win over Iran

The U.S. Men’s National Team won its first World Cup match in eight years on Tuesday, which prompted an impromptu celebration by President Joe Biden.

After speaking at an event in Michigan, Biden learned that the U.S. defeated Iran 1-0, causing an excited Biden to come back to the stage.

“USA! USA!” Biden said. “That is a big game, man. When I spoke to the coach and players, I said, ‘You can do this.’ They went… They did it! God love them. Anyway, I thought you might want to hear it.”

The victory might have taken on added meaning to the White House given the administration's opposition to Iran's handling of human rights and protests. The White House released a statement last week condemning violence against women in Iran.

"We stand with the women of Iran, who are facing down violence and oppression to demand their human rights and fundamental freedoms. And we stand with the estimated one in three women around the world who will experience physical violence, rape, or stalking at some point in their lifetimes," Biden said last week.

The White House placed signs on the lawn to support the U.S. team.

The win gave the Americans a spot in the round of 16. The U.S. takes on the Netherlands on Saturday for a spot in the quarterfinals on the line.