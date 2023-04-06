Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Volkswagen recalls vehicles, citing faulty occupant detection system

The U.S. Department of Transportation said Volkswagen issued a recall of models that could be affected by faulty systems that detect front passengers.
Volkswagen recalls vehicles, citing faulty occupant detection system
Shutterstock
Volkswagen recalls vehicles, citing faulty occupant detection system
Posted at 8:05 PM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 20:05:47-04

Volkswagen of America issued a recall on select Model Year 2018-2021 Atlas and 2020 Atlas Cross Sport vehicles after it was discovered that the vehicles could have faulty occupant detection systems which detect passengers in the front seat of the cars. 

The U.S. Department of Transportation has a tool online that allows car owners to enter a VIN number to see if their automobile is subject to a recall. 

The DOT said the recall affected 143,053 vehicles, and the problem might have been found in faulty wiring in the detection system. A fault in this system might deactivate the front airbag, causing it to not deploy in a crash. 

The department asks car owners not to allow passengersto sit in the front seat until the automaker can identify a way to fix the issue. 

Vehicle owners are asked to contact the DOT at their hotline, 888-327-4236, for more information on what steps to take to be notified on how to proceed. 

SEE MORE: How are dietary supplements regulated?

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Scripps News 2023
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather