Utah to get 2 new state parks, one of which is named after a dinosaur

Utah is getting two new state parks.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Utahraptor State Park and Lost Creek State Park are officially the state's 45th and 46th state parks.

Governor Spencer Cox signed a bill earlier this month that designated $37 million to establish them, KSTU reported.

According to the Smithsonian Magazine, Utahraptor State Park, which is named in honor of the state dinosaur Utahraptor ostrommaysi, will be located 15 miles north of Moab, where fossils were first found in 1975.

Lost Creek will be located about 10 miles northeast of Croydon and is a popular spot for fishing rainbow and cutthroat trout.