US reopens embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine

Efrem Lukatsky/AP
Employees of US embassy in Ukraine raise the US national flag at the US embassy, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Posted at 2:51 PM, May 18, 2022
Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Wednesday that the U.S. is resuming operations at its embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The embassy had been closed for about three months due to the Russian invasion.

"As we take this momentous step, we have put forward additional measures to increase the safety of our colleagues who are returning to Kyiv and have enhanced our security measures and protocols," Blinken said in a statement.

Embassy staff had been working in western Ukraine, which has not faced as much bombardment from the Russians.

"The Ukrainian people, with our security assistance, have defended their homeland in the face of Russia’s unconscionable invasion, and, as a result, the Stars and Stripes are flying over the Embassy once again," Blinken said.

The Associated Press reports that other countries have also reopened their embassies in Ukraine.

While the war continues in Ukraine, Russia has been increasingly focusing on the eastern part of the country— in the contested Donbas region.

