UK utility apologizes for advice to cuddle pets to stay warm

LONDON (AP) — One of Britain's largest energy suppliers has apologized for advising customers to cuddle with pets or challenge children to hula hoop competitions to keep warm without turning up the heat as gas and electricity bills soar this winter.

The Financial Times reported that the suggestions from Ovo Energy were in a list sent to customers of 10 ways to save on heating bills.

The list triggered outrage from politicians and households whose incomes are being squeezed by rising energy prices.

Labour Party lawmaker Darren Jones called Ovo's tips "offensive."

Ovo says it's working to find solutions to the energy crisis and realizes the list was "poorly judged and unhelpful."

"We recently sent an email to customers with energy saving tips that linked to a blog post," Ovo Engery said in a statement. "This blog should never have been written or sent to customers - it was embarrassingly unhelpful and poorly judged. We are sincerely sorry."