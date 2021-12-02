UK court backs Meghan in dispute over privacy with publisher

The Duchess of Sussex has won the latest stage in her long-running privacy lawsuit against a British newspaper publisher over its publication of parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father.

The Court of Appeal in London upheld a High Court ruling in February that the publisher of The Mail on Sunday and MailOnline website unlawfully breached the former Meghan Markle’s privacy by reproducing the handwritten letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, after she married Prince Harry in 2018.

Associated Newspapers challenged that decision at the Court of Appeal but lost Thursday.

In a statement, Meghan, 40, condemned the publisher and said the ruling was a victory "for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right.”