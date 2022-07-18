Uber Technologies Inc. is set to pay over $2 million to settle a lawsuit based on allegations in the U.S. that the ride-share giant has violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Department of Justice made the announcement on Monday, and Uber has vowed to wave wait time fees as well, Reuters reported.

As Forbes reported, Uber was charging fees to passengers with disabilities who took longer than two minutes to get to awaiting Uber vehicles. The Department of Justice filed the lawsuit in November based on allegations that Uber charged wait time fees in multiple cities in the U.S. in 2016 but didn't amend their policy for those with disabilities who require more time to get to the vehicle.

Uber promised in the two-year settlement agreement that the company would waive fees for any passenger who can certify that they or someone they travel with often requires more time to get to the awaiting ride-share vehicle because of their disability, the Department of Justice said.