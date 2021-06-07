Turkish mafia boss dishes dirt, becomes YouTube phenomenon

A convicted crime ringleader has been dishing the dirt on members of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party through a series of tell-all videos.

Sedat Peker, a fugitive hiding out in the United Arab Emirates, has been releasing a series of YouTube videos alleging that Erdogan's regime is involved in everything from drug trafficking and a murder cover-up to weapons transfers to Islamic militants.

Peker's weekly videos have captivated the nation and turned him into an unlikely social media phenomenon.

Peker once openly supported Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party, but is now making scandalous but unproven allegations in an apparent bid to settle scores with political figures he claims have done him wrong.

Clad in a waistcoat or a half-buttoned shirt displaying a medallion, Peker taunts his opponents from behind a desk with neatly arranged notes, prayer beads and books, promising to bring their downfall using nothing more than a “tripod and a camera.”

Many of those Peker has accused of wrongdoing in his videos have rejected the accusations.