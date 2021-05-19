Trump Organization reportedly being criminally investigated in New York

The Trump Organization is being criminally investigated in New York.

A spokesperson for New York Attorney General Letitia James told CNN and the Washington Examiner that their investigation "is no longer purely civil in nature" and they along with the Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. are investigating them "in a criminal capacity."

According to the Washington Examiner, James and Vance Jr. are investigating the possibility of bank, tax, or insurance fraud by former President Donald Trump and the organization.

ABC News reported that the office of the Manhattan DA presented evidence to a grand jury as it digs into the personal and business tax returns of former President Trump to see if they should file criminal charges.

In February, Trump said the probing by James and Vance Jr. was a witch hunt and denied any wrongdoing, calling the investigation a "new phenomenon of ‘headhunting’ prosecutors and AGs."