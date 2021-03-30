Trump gives impromptu speech at Mar-a-Lago wedding reception; ‘Do you miss me yet?’

Former President Donald Trump took an open mic at a wedding over the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort and talked about his election loss in November and criticized President Joe Biden’s handling of the surge of migrants at the southern border.

Video of the former president’s impromptu speech was recorded and shared over the weekend by TMZ and other media outlets .

"I've been watching the news and they're telling me about the border, they're telling me about China, they’re telling me about Iran," Trump told the wedding crowd. "The border is not good. And what you see now, multiply it times 10."

Trump continued, “What's happening to the kids ... they're living in squalor. They're living like nobody has ever seen.”

After a few minutes of unplanned statements, Trump asks the crowd, “So, I just say, do you miss me yet?”

He then makes comments about the 2020 election, repeating false claims.

He finishes by telling the couple “it’s an honor to have you at Mar-a-Lago, you are a great and beautiful couple. Have fun.”

Trump is wearing a tuxedo in the video, however it’s not clear if he was invited to the wedding reception or showed up unannounced.

The former president and first lady have been living at their Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida since leaving Washington, D.C. in January.

