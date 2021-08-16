Tropical Storm Fred takes aim at Florida Panhandle, landfall expected Monday evening

Tropical Storm Fred has its sights set on the Florida Panhandle and could make landfall as early as Monday evening, according to a forecast from the National Hurricane Center.

In an 8 a.m. ET update on Monday, the NHC said Fred was churning in the Gulf of Mexico south of Panama City Beach. The storm, currently with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, will continue to move northward Monday and is expected to make landfall sometime Monday afternoon or evening.

The NHC says the storm will inundate the Panhandle and the "Big Bend" region of Florida's coastline was storm surge in the coming hours. The region will begin experiencing tropical storm conditions late Monday morning.

According to meteorologists with Scripps station WTXL in Tallahassee, Florida, Fred will likely make landfall over the central part of the Emerald Coast Monday evening. The region east of Fred's landfall will see the most adverse conditions.

Forecasts say Fred could dump as much as four to six inches of rain on parts of Florida, and storm surge could result in water levels rising three to five feet in coastal areas.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has already declared a state of emergency in 23 counties in Florida ahead of Fred's arrival.

After making landfall Monday, Fred is expected to continue its northward path, bringing heavy rains to Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina later this week.