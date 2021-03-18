Tokyo Olympics: Yet another scandal over sexist comments

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympics director Hiroshi Sasaki has resigned after making demeaning comments about a well-known female celebrity in Japan.

It is yet another setback for the postponed games and another involving comment about women.

According to a press release, that Sasaki was resigning over an "inappropriate and highly regrettable" comment.

In February Yoshiro Moto, president of the organizing committee was forced to resign after sexist comments after saying women talk too much in meetings.

Sasaki was in charge of the opening and closing ceremonies for the Olympics, which open on July 23.

Last year he told planning staff members that well-known entertainer Naomi Watanabe could perform in the ceremony as an "Olympig."

She is a heavy-set woman and "Olympig" was a play on the word "Olympic."

According to the Japanese government, the Olympic Games will go ahead as planned despite the ongoing pandemic, The AP reported.