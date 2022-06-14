Watch
Thunderstorm in Chicago flips planes, rips roofs from buildings

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish cuts his pregame workout short as a storm that has spawned a tornado warning descends upon Wrigley Field before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Padres Monday, June 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
A supercell thunderstorm caused extensive damage in the Chicago area Monday evening. The National Weather Service said an 84 mph wind gust was reported Monday evening at Chicago's O'Hare Airport.

Tens of thousands of residents were without electricity following the storm.

The wind caused several airplanes to flip over at DuPage airport. The storm peeled roofs off buildings and forced families to find temporary housing.

The system moved into Indiana and Ohio late Monday, causing hundreds of additional reports of damage.

Extreme heat followed the severe weather, with high temperatures nearing 100 degrees on Tuesday.

