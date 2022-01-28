Thousands of flights, many train lines canceled ahead of Northeast winter storm

More than 3,700 flights in and out of the East Coast are already canceled Friday, ahead of the major winter storm expected Saturday.

The Weather Channel is forecasting Winter Storm Kenan will bring up to two feet of snow in some areas, including Boston.

As of Friday afternoon, FlightAware reported 94% of flights out of Boston Logan International were canceled.

Boston Logan is a hub for JetBlue and Delta.

Rhode Island T.F. Green International out of Providence, R.I. had the same number of cancelations.

LaGuardia Airport in New York followed close behind with 93% of flights canceled.

Delta, JetBlue and United Airlines have issued travel waivers to passengers affected by the East Coast storm.

They can rebook their flights without paying the fare difference.

Amtrak has also canceled several Saturday train service lines, including routes between Boston and New York, and Washington, D.C. and Boston.

Service between Boston and New York will be limited.

Amtrak said it will waive change and cancelation fees.

Snow is expected to taper off by Sunday morning in much of the Northeast, the Weather Channel reports.