Texas woman greeted at front door by 8-foot gator

This would get anyone’s heart racing.

A Texas couple returned home to find an 8-foot alligator on their front porch.

“I thought I heard something, and I looked out of the side of my eye, and all I could see was his mouth, and it was open. And he was hissing," Tami Tanner said.

At first, she couldn’t believe her eyes.

“so I sort of just stopped for a second, no this isn’t real, no this isn’t real, and I was going to turn and run, and when I did, he popped me on my left knee with his tail," Tanner said.

She was knocked off her feet by the gator’s tail, suffering a swollen eye and a busted lower lip.

Jody White then carried Tami to the truck and called an ambulance, the police, and the game warden.

Tami was checked out at the hospital and is expected to be OK.

It took nearly an hour for officers to wrangle the beast.

Officials say the gator will be relocated to a more suitable habit.