Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Teen charged in Michigan school deaths to stay in adult jail

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Sancya/AP
Ethan Crumbley appears on video from the Oakland County Jail at 52nd District Court in Rochester Hills, Mich., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Crumbley’s probable cause conference Monday was adjourned to Jan. 7 to allow his lawyers to review witness statements and other evidence from prosecutors and investigators. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
School Shooting Michigan
Posted at 8:51 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 20:51:53-05

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge has declined to move the 15-year-old charged with killing four students at Oxford High School out of an adult jail.

Ethan Crumbley's court-appointed attorney had argued that Ethan should be moved to a juvenile facility because he “should not be considered a menace to other juveniles.” She contended that the shooting was an isolated event, according to Scripps station WXYZ.

District Judge Nancy Carniak ordered Crumbley to continue to be held in adult jail, but said the jail needs to ensure that Crumbley can’t hear or see grown-up inmates.

Ethan Crumbley’s virtual probable cause conference was adjourned until Jan. 7 to allow his lawyers to review witness statements and other evidence.

He is charged as an adult in the murders of his four classmates – Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling – as well as the shooting of seven other people at the school on Nov. 30.

Ethan's parents are also charged in connection to the shooting. James and Jennifer Crumbley, who face four counts of involuntary manslaughter, are expected to be in court on Tuesday.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time