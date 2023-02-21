Survey: America's nurses are stressed and frustrated

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a lot of pressure on those in the health care industry, especially nurses.

The American Nurses Foundation surveyed more than 12,000 nurses and found at least 60% have been stressed or frustrated on the job in the last 14 days. About half of the respondents also said they've felt exhausted and overwhelmed.

The frustration has boiled over in some parts of the country. Thousands of nurses went on strike in New York to demand more staffing and better work conditions.

Nearly 20% of nurses polled said they intend to leave their job within the next six months and another 27% said they are considering it. Their sentiments about leaving the profession come at a time when the industry is facing a nursing shortage.

For those who are planning to leave the profession, nearly 40% said work is having a negative impact on their health. The second biggest complaint was insufficient staffing.

Various stakeholders are trying to come up with solutions to address concerns expressed by nurses.

The Biden administration announced nearly $100 million in grants to hire and expand nursing education and training.