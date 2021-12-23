Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden's vaccine requirements

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will hold a special session to hear arguments on the Biden administration’s vaccine or testing requirement for large employers and a separate vaccine requirement for health care workers.

The high court announced late Wednesday that it would hear arguments in the cases on Jan. 7.

The announcement comes amid rising coronavirus cases across the country.

"Especially as the US faces the highly transmissible Omicron variant, it is critical to protect workers with vaccination requirements and testing protocols that are urgently needed," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

The White House is confident in the "legal authority" of the mandates despite lower courts giving mixed rulings.

"At a critical moment for the nation’s health, the OSHA vaccination or testing rule ensures that employers are protecting their employees and the CMS health care vaccination requirement ensures that providers are protecting their patients," Psaki added.