Study: Dogs could be used as non-invasive way to detect COVID-19

New evidence confirms that dogs can detect COVID-19 with their noses.

A study published in the journal Plos One shows how trained detection dogs can be used as a form of “rapid testing” for the virus.

Dogs in the study sniffed out swabs of sweat and swabs of saliva.

Trained canines were 97% accurate in detecting whether COVID-19 was present.

Even in cases where patients were asymptomatic, the dogs were about 94% accurate in detecting the virus.

According to the results of the study, the trained dogs were better at detecting COVID-19 than antigen tests.

Researchers concluded that trained dogs could be used as a non-invasive way to test for coronavirus, especially when conducting mass screenings where results are needed quickly.