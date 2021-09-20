Watch
Students evacuated after shooting reported at high school in Newport News, Virginia

Posted at 1:11 PM, Sep 20, 2021
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News, Virginia, have responded to reports of a shooting at a local high school.

Police are currently on the scene at Heritage High School. It's unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

Students are being evacuated and sent to the school's tennis courts. Police say parents can meet the students there.

A concerned parent at the scene went live on Facebook earlier on Monday. Click here to view her video (note, the video contains explicit language).

This story is breaking and will be updated. It was originally published by Scripps station WTKR in Norfolk, Virginia.

