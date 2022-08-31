Watch Now
Starbucks leadership sued over diversity policies

Posted at 6:27 PM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 18:27:53-04

A complaint filed on Tuesday by a think tank alleges that coffee giant Starbucks has discriminatory diversity policies.

35 current and former Starbucks executives and directors are named as defendants in the suit, including interim Chief Executive Howard Schultz.

The National Center for Public Policy Research filed the complaint objecting to what it called Starbucks' hiring goals for Black employees and other groups, Reuters reported.

The complaint accuses Starbucks of giving contracts to "diverse" advertisers and vendors and connecting executive pay to diversity. It says of the company's leadership that the initiatives benefit "them personally to pose as virtuous advocates of 'Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity,' even as it harms the company and its owners."

