Several injured in shooting outside Bay Area school

At least five people were reportedly injured in a shooting outside a school campus in Oakland, California, on Wednesday.

According to KPIX-TV, the shooting occurred just before 1 p.m. at facilities shared by Rudsdale Newcomer and Bay Area Technology School.

Police reportedly said the shooting happened outside the campus. Authorities believe the shooter or shooters left the area.

Police said parents were being reunified with their children at a nearby church.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is assisting with the investigation.