San Francisco ousts liberal DA Chesa Boudin in heated recall

San Francisco residents voted overwhelmingly to recall progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin in a heated campaign that divided Democrats over crime, policing and public safety reform in the famously liberal city.

Recall backers cheered the results as proof that San Franciscans wanted change in a chaotic DA's office. But Boudin remained defiant to supporters, saying the movement for justice would continue and blaming his loss on billionaire Republicans. Boudin was a first-time political candidate who narrowly won office in November 2019 as part of a national wave of progressive elections.

The mayor will appoint his replacement, but Boudin could also run again in November.

As of Wednesday morning, results showed the pro-recall vote leading 60-40 with 53% of precincts reporting.