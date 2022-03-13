Watch
US and China aides set to meet as tensions mount over Russia

Efrem Lukatsky/AP
A woman with her belongings and food, sits on a chair in an improvised shelter in a subway that city residents use as a bomb shelter while a train passes by in the opposite line in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Posted at 6:34 PM, Mar 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-13 18:34:03-04

The U.S. and China are sending top aides to meet in Rome on Monday as tensions between the two countries mount over the Russia-Ukraine war and worries spread that the conflict will take even darker turns.

A U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity says that Russia has asked China for military equipment to help press its campaign. In advance of the talks, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan bluntly warned China to avoid helping Russia evade punishment from global sanctions that have hammered the Russian economy.

He says the U.S "will not allow that." U.S. officials also accuse China of spreading Russian disinformation.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last week, “Now that Russia has made these false claims, and China has seemingly endorsed this propaganda, we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
