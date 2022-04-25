Watch
NewsNational NewsRussia-Ukraine-Conflict

Actions

Ukrainian refugees can seek asylum in U.S. through new program

The new program kicked off Monday.
Department of Homeland Security
Manuel Balce Ceneta/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Department of Homeland Security logo. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Department of Homeland Security
Posted at 10:31 AM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 10:31:45-04

As of Monday, refugees from Ukraine can come to the U.S. under a new program.

Ukrainians displaced by the war in their home country are now allowed to seek temporary refuge in the U.S.

President Joe Biden said the Uniting for Ukraine program will accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.

To be eligible, applicants must have been residents of Ukraine as of February 11, 2022, they must have a sponsor in the U.S., among other health and security requirements.

The Department of Homeland Security said the U.S. is working with European partners to make sure applicants can meet the vaccination requirements.

Refugees will be approved on a case-by-case basis, for up to two years.

DHS has said Ukrainian refugees should not travel to Mexico to enter the U.S. It warns that anyone who has not yet been granted a visa or authorization to travel to the U.S. will be denied entry.

Ukrainians can apply for refuge using an online portal on the Department of Homeland Security’s website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News