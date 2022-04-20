Ukraine's Zelenskyy says Russia is not ready for a peace settlement

(KYIV, Ukraine) — Ukraine’s President said he hasn’t seen any new Russian proposals for halting hostilities.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy was asked on Wednesday about a Kremlin statement that Russia is waiting for Ukraine’s response to a draft document and “the ball is in their court.”

Zelenskyy’s adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said earlier on Wednesday that the Ukrainian side had received Russian proposals and was reviewing them. But Zelenskyy said it’s not so. He said he played football pretty well in peacetime, and the rules say there must be two teams and a ball. He says the Kremlin spokesman appears to be “playing with himself.”

Zelenskyy said he’s been ready for years to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin an end to Russia’s war in eastern Ukraine. He said they sent the same signals about talks before their large-scale invasion, so they are not ready for a peace settlement.