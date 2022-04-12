Watch
President Biden calls Russia's invasion of Ukraine 'genocide' for the first time

Rodrigo Abd/AP
Nadiya Trubchaninova, 70, sits next to a plastic bag that contains the body of her son Vadym Trubchaninov, 48, who was killed by Russian soldiers in Bucha on March 30, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Posted at 6:19 PM, Apr 12, 2022
(MENLO, Iowa) — President Joe Biden for the first time referred to Russia’s invasion in Ukraine as a “genocide” on Tuesday.

Speaking in Iowa at an event about steps his administration is taking to staunch rising fuel costs because of the war, Biden termed the conflict, which has seen Russia carry out atrocities against Ukrainian civilians, as a “genocide.”

“Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide a half a world away,” Biden said.

Biden has previously stated that he did not believe Russia’s actions amounted to genocide, as Ukrainian government officials have argued, but rather were “war crimes.”

