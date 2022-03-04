Watch
France seizes luxury yacht belonging to boss of Russian energy giant

Russian CEO of Rosneft oil company Igor Sechin, right, speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 8:35 PM, Mar 03, 2022
A large luxury yacht linked to Russian energy boss Igor Sechin was seized by French customs according to a Twitter announcement posted on Thursday by French Minister Delegate Olivier Dussopt.

Sechin is the chief executive of Russian energy giant Rosneft and is considered to be a close confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The yacht, known as the Amore Vero, was seized at a shipyard in the southern French coastal town of La Ciotat, near Marseille, France 24 reported. The seizure was carried out in order to implement sanctions by the European Union against Russia.

The 280 ft yacht is said to be owned by a company that Sechin "is the main shareholder" in, a statement said.

Amore Vero has a swimming pool that turns into a helipad and multiple decks with at least one including a jacuzzi.

The vessel was made by Netherlands-based yacht builder Oceanco, who is also the maker of another yacht commissioned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos known as "Y721," which is expected to be named the largest sailing yacht in the world later this year.

