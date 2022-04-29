Watch
11-year-old latest wounded as Russia troops strike Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia

Emilio Morenatti/AP
Firefighters try to put out a fire following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday, April 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Posted at 9:11 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 21:11:40-04

(ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine) — An 11-year-old Ukrainian boy was one of at least three people wounded in what emergency officials are calling the first Russian strike in a residential area of the southern city of Zaporizhzhia since Russia’s invasion began.

The city has been a crucial waypoint for tens of thousands of people fleeing the besieged southern port of Mariupol.

The rocket strike came on Thursday as parts of southern Ukraine prepared for a further onslaught by Russian forces who seek to strip the country of its coastline.

Residents said at least eight homes in the modest neighborhood were damaged or destroyed.

Glass shards cut the boy’s right leg to the bone. The injured boy’s father, Vadym Vodostoyev, said “it just takes one second and you’re left with nothing.”

