Royal family donating teddy bears left in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

Children across the U.K. will get teddy bears left for Queen Elizabeth II after she died.

The Royal Family announced more than 1,000 Paddington bears and other stuffed animals will be given to an organization that works to protect the U.K's most vulnerable children.

The Queen Consort Camilla will deliver some of the bears to a nursery on Nov. 24.

"Her Majesty will attend a special teddy bears picnic, where she will join children supported by Bow Nursery and Barnardo’s staff for the picnic, alongside key characters from the world of Paddington," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The Royal Family says the bears have all been professionally cleaned before delivery.

Queen Elizabeth II died in September at her residence at Balmoral Castle. She was 96 years old.