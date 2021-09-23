'Rolling down a mountain': Colorado man hopes new hobby gains popularity

DENVER (KMGH) — Peter Randall is hoping more people take interest in his new hobby.

It's a little bit like skiing and a little bit like rollerblading.

It's something outdoor lovers said they'd never encountered on a warm day at North Cheyenne Canyon.

"I'm from Florida, never seen anything like that," one hiker said.

"I don't even know how to describe it. That's nuts," another said. "I was coming back from a hike, saw a guy cruising down the mountain on a pair of crazy rollerskates."

Randall said every person who sees him coming down the mountain asks him what he's doing.

"Mountain blading, mountain rolling, whatever someone decides to call it at some point," Randall said.

He doesn't have a name for it, but to put it simply, it's "rolling down a mountain."

He hikes up and straps his feet into a pair of something he also hasn't come up with a name for.

"Big bike tire skates, mountain rollers," Randall said.

Then, he lets gravity take over.

"Just try to stay in control and keep going down, stay up, look where you wanna go, keep riding," Randall said.

Randall has all of his gear, including a helmet, and he says he hasn't gotten hurt yet. Minutes after saying that, though, he did take a tumble.

"Holy moly. That was terrible," he said after coming to a stop from the fall.

That comes with the territory of rolling down a mountain with feet strapped to bike tires.

"One chute is over 45 degrees. It would be more than double black [diamond]," Randall said.

At the end of the day, Randall does it for the thrill, and he hopes more people will take part in the activity.

"Strolling, ski rolling, summer skiing," Randall said. "I still am looking for suggestions."

This story was first reported by Jason Gruenauer on TheDenverChannel.com.