Report: Cuomo groped female aide in governor's residence

Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2021 photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, right, pauses to listen to a reporter's question during a news conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site in the Brooklyn borough of New York. New York's attorney general said she's moving forward with an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against the governor after receiving a letter from his office Monday authorizing her to take charge of the probe. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool, file)
Posted at 7:36 PM, Mar 10, 2021
A report published by the Times Union of Albany on Wednesday says an aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the Democrat groped her in the governor's mansion. It's the most serious allegation against the embattled governor to date.

The three-term governor faces harassment allegations from five other women. The female aide was not identified by the newspaper, which based its reporting on an unidentified source with direct knowledge of the women's accusation.

Through a spokesperson, the governor again on Wednesday denied ever touching a woman inappropriately.

After initially denying the first accusations against him, Cuomo admitted to "flirtation."

“I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that," Cuomo said.

