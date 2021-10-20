Watch
Police: Man fatally shoots 2, wounds 2, then kills himself

Three people are dead and two people are in critical condition following a shooting in Kenosha late Tuesday night.
Posted at 2:30 PM, Oct 20, 2021
KENOSHA, WISC. — Authorities in Wisconsin say three people are dead, and two others were critically injured in a shooting at a residence in Kenosha late Tuesday night.

Police believe the shooter is among the dead.

Kenosha police said the shooting was a result of a domestic dispute.

Officers dispatched to the scene found three people dead inside the home in Kenosha, 50 miles south of Milwaukee.

The three people who were fatally shot were an 18-year-old female and a 17-year-old male.

Police say the suspected shooter, a 24-year-old man, was also found shot dead.

Police said Wednesday that a 35-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy were critically injured but survived.

A neighbor spoke to TMJ4 News, saying they heard loud shouting come from what they believe to be the house where the shooting happened. They also said it wasn't uncommon to hear shouts coming from the home.

TMJ4 first reported this story.

