Pipe bomb found near Colorado grocery store safely deactivated, police said

LITTLETON, Colo. — Authorities in Colorado said an active pipe bomb found outside a grocery store in Littleton was safely deactivated Tuesday.

In a news release, Littleton Police said they were alerted to a possible explosive device that was found outside a Safeway store shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Police told ABC News that a contractor working at the store spotted the device.

When officers arrived at the scene, they secured the area and notified the Arapahoe County Sheriff Bomb Squad, police said.

Police said the bomb squad determined it was explosive and were able to deactivate it.

LPD was dispatched to reports of a possible explosive device today. The device was found behind a Safeway, located at 181 West Mineral Ave.LPD and @ArapahoeSO determined that the device was an explosive and were able to deactivate it render the scene safe. https://t.co/XMZQCdbntC pic.twitter.com/Lft856sFIN — Littleton Colorado Police Department (@LittletonPD) September 27, 2022

Once the device was rendered safe, the Littleton Police Department Crime Lab collected it and other evidence.

A robot disabled the pipe bomb, which had a "broken timer" on it, police told ABC News.

Police said it was located next to a dumpster on the west side of the Safeway building.

A law enforcement source told the news outlet that the device was "a lot more sophisticated than we typically see."

There is no threat, police said. No injuries were reported.

The department said this is an active investigation and investigators are working to find out more information.

Robert Garrison at KMGH first reported this story.