Petsmart recalls Top Paw dog bowls due to laceration hazard

Petsmart voluntarily recalls approximately 100,300 Top Paw Double Diner dog bowls due to a laceration hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the recall was issued because the gasket on the bottom of the bowls could come off, which would leave an unfinished edge, posing a risk of laceration.

The CPSC said the bowls were sold at stores and online between October 2017 and June 2021 for about $28.

The affected dog bowls also have a label on the bottom printed with SKU number 5270098 and UPC number 73725775404.

The CPSC advises consumers to immediately stop using the recalled dog bowls and return them to any PetSmart store for a full refund.