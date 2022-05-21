Pentagon press secretary John Kirby to lead Biden's national security communications team

President Joe Biden has named Pentagon press secretary John Kirby to be the new National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications.

The White House says Kirby "will coordinate interagency efforts to explain United States policy and will serve as a senior administration voice on related matters." Biden says Kirby "understands the complexities of U.S. foreign and defense policy, and he will ably represent the Administration on important national security issues."

Kirby is moving to the White House as it navigates a range of foreign policy challenges, from Russia's invasion of Ukraine to North Korea's nuclear program.

Kirby thanked Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin “for his tremendous support and leadership these last 18 months.” Kirby said Austin “has been more than just my boss; he’s been a mentor and a confidante, and he has helped make me a better communicator,” the Associated Press reported.

Austin said Kirby “will be a terrific addition to a strong team over there, and his long experience in defense and foreign policy perfectly suits him for work with the National Security Council staff.”