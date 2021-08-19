OnlyFans to ban sexually explicit content starting Oct. 1

LONDON — OnlyFans announced Thursday that it will start banning sexually explicit content this fall.

In a statement, OnlyFans said it “will prohibit the posting of any content containing sexually explicit conduct” starting Oct. 1, 2021.

The London-based company said it’s making the changes to comply with the requests of its banking partners and payout providers.

The company said it must evolve its content guidelines “to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform” and to continue hosting an inclusive community of creators and fans.

When the ban goes into place, OnlyFans says it will still allow creators to post content containing nudity, as long as it is consistent with its “Acceptable Use Policy.” Details of that policy were not immediately available.

“We will be sharing more details in the coming days and we will actively support and guide our creators through this change in content guidelines. We remain dedicated to our community of 130 million users and over 2 million creators that have earned over $5 billion on our platform,” wrote OnlyFans.

OnlyFans is a content subscription platform that was founded in 2016. On the platform, creators earn money from users who subscribe to their content. It’s most known for those who use it for sex work.

The news of the explicit content ban comes just two days after OnlyFans announced the launch of its streaming platform and app OFTV. The company says OFTV features free, original content by OnlyFans creators spanning a wide variety of genres including fitness, cooking, comedy, music, and more.