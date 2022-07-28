Officials: 7-year-old girl dies at Great Smoky Mountains National Park after tree fell onto tent

National Park Rangers said a 7-year-old girl from Georgia has died after a tree fell onto her tent at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee.

In a press release, park rangers said the incident happened at the Elkmont Campground around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the press release, park rangers, the Gatlinburg Fire Department, and the Gatlinburg Police Department responded to the scene.

The child's father and two siblings were not injured, park rangers said.

Officials said the tree, a red maple, was about two feet in diameter.

According to the news release, officials have closed the campsite affected and adjacent campsites, but the Elkmont Campground remains open.