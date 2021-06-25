NYPD arrests man suspected of carrying out shooting with children inches away, reports say

The NYPD has reportedly arrested a suspect accused of shooting a man on a Bronx sidewalk as two children, just inches from the victim, struggled to get out of the way.

WPIX-TV, WNBC-TV and the New York Daily News report that police have arrested 27-year-old Michael Lopez in connection with the June 18 shooting.

The outlets report that Lopez is facing several charges, including attempted murder and reckless endangerment. Reports also indicate that police believe the shooting was gang-related.

Surveillance video from the shooting shows a masked gunman — the man police believe to be Lopez — chasing after another man, who ran into the two children on the sidewalk.

The video shows the gunman fire his weapon several times at the man lying on the ground as the children struggled to get out of the way.

The children, who officials later confirmed to be 5- and 10-year-old siblings, were unharmed. The shooting victim, who suffered injuries to his back and legs, is expected to survive.

Watch the video of the incident below. Warning: The video contains images of gun violence that may be difficult for some to watch.

🚨Please Share@NYPDDetectives need your help identifying & locating the 2 men seen in this video shooting another man near 1551 Sheridan Ave. in the Bronx.



Yes, those are children with the victim, who were very fortunately not injured.



Call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS with info. pic.twitter.com/jiQE9MdKep — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 18, 2021

Video shows the gunman fled the scene on a scooter driven by a man in a white baseball cap. In releasing the surveillance video, police said they were also seeking the driver of that scooter.

Local media reports that the NYPD will hold a press conference Friday, at which time they will provide more information on the arrest.