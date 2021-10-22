New Facebook whistleblower comes forward

Another whistleblower has come forward with allegations against Facebook.

According to the Washington Post and The Verge, the whistleblower alleges Facebook put profits ahead of its efforts to fight hate speech and misinformation on the social media site.

In the affidavit, obtained by The Verge, the whistleblower said Facebook dismissed concerns about Russia interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

This is the second whistleblower to come forward this month. Frances Haugen testified before the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection. She provided documents that she claims show Facebook knows that its product can cause harm to some teens, but fails to make changes.

Facebook continually defends its product but has said it's open to regulation.