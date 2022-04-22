New entertainment releases this week: 'The Offer,' Kehlani, 'I Love That for You'

This week's new entertainment releases include new music from Future and Kehlani, a 10-episode Paramount+ series that dramatizes the behind-the-scenes story of the making of "The Godfather," and the comedy "I Love That for You" starring former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Vanessa Bayer as a woman longing to be a home shopping channel host.

"The Wire" creator David Simon returns to Baltimore with "We Own This City," an HBO limited series that dramatizes the corruption that riddled a Baltimore Police Department task force. Or if you're looking for some fresh rom-com fare, Sophie Marceau stars as an empty-nester looking for a fresh start in "I Love America."

AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr said, "If you’re looking for some fresh rom-com fare, Sophie Marceau stars as an empty-nester looking for a fresh start in 'I Love America,' a French rom-com coming to Amazon Prime Video on Friday, April 29. So she leaves Paris behind for Los Angeles where an old friend and current owner of a popular drag club tries to help her start dating again. And Hulu has an LGBTQ teen rom-com called 'Crush,' starring Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho, also streaming Friday, April 29."

See more ideas on what to watch this week here from the Associated Press.