NASA's new space telescope 'hunky-dory' after problems fixed

AP
This photo provided by NASA, the James Webb Space Telescope is separated in space on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope soared from French Guiana on South America’s northeastern coast, riding a European Ariane rocket into the Christmas morning sky. The $10 billion infrared observatory is intended as the successor to the aging Hubble Space Telescope. (NASA via AP)
Posted at 6:23 PM, Jan 03, 2022
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA's new space telescope is doing well more than a week after liftoff, following a pair of problems overcome by ground controllers.

Officials said Monday that the huge sunshield on the James Webb Space Telescope is now fully open and in the process of being tightened.

The operation should be complete by Wednesday.

Controllers had to reset Webb's solar panel following the Christmas launch to draw more power.

They also repointed the telescope to limit sunlight on six overheating motors.

A lead engineer says everything is now “hunky-dory" with the $10 billion observatory.

Webb is considered the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope.

