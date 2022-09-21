My Pillow CEO faces investigation into alleged plot to target 2020 election computers

My Pillow Inc. chief executive Mike Lindell, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, is under investigation by U.S. federal authorities for an alleged election security breach.

The federal probe is looking at the possibility that Lindell was involved in identity theft and a conspiracy to damage a secure and protected computer connected to a suspected breach of secure voting equipment in Colorado, Reuters reported.

Attorneys for Lindell shared a copy of a search and seizure warrant that U.S. Magistrate Judge Tony Leung approved for a Minnesota federal court in early September.

As Reuters reported, the FBI confirmed in August last year that the bureau had launched a criminal investigation regarding a suspected security breach of secure voting equipment in Mesa, Colorado.

Another state investigation running parallel to that one looked at a case where passwords for secure election equipment were found on a right-wing online blog.

The suspected breach caused Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold to decertify Mesa County's 41 election devices. Tina Peters, a Mesa County Clerk and Recorder, a Republican, and a Trump supporter, was accused of assisting with the breach.