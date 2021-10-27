More than half a million without power as nor'easter brings hurricane-like winds to New England

Hundreds of thousands of people in the northeastern U.S. are currently without power after a nor'easter brought hurricane-force winds and torrential rains to the region overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

According to Poweroutage.US, nearly half a million customers in Massachusetts are currently without electricity, and nearly 100,000 more in neighboring Rhode Island are also without power.

The system moved into the region on Tuesday, first drenching New Jersey and New York — causing governors of both states to issue states of emergency. Video from the region shows that the storm left behind significant urban flooding in some areas.

NBC News reports that police in Hazlet Township, New Jersey, received dozens of calls for service on Tuesday as the storm rolled in and dumped 4 inches of rain on the community.

But wind speeds picked up as the storm moved northward. The National Weather Service reports that it recorded a wind gust of 94 mph on the island city of Edgartown off the coast of Cape Cod.

A high wind warning will remain in effect for parts of New England through Wednesday morning.

Video from Massachusetts shows roadways flooded and tees down. WCVB-TV in Boston reports that some areas of Massachusetts have already had up to 4 inches of rain, with more to come in the hours and days ahead.