Michigan zoo welcomes baby bintlets for first time in over 20 years

A Michigan zoo has welcomed baby bintlets for the first time in over two decades.

Potter Park Zoo said mom Thistle gave birth to three bintlets on the Fourth of July.

Unfortunately, the zoo said one of the babies died a week after it was born.

The zoo said their veterinarians monitored Thistle's pregnancy through ultrasounds by using "positive reinforcement training done by her zookeepers."

According to the zoo, at birth, binturongs are born with their eyes sealed and remain hidden in the mother’s thick fur for a few days.

But by six to eight weeks, they are the size of a domestic cat, the zoo said.

"Binturongs, often referred to as bearcats although they are not a bear or a cat, live in the canopies of tropical rain forests in southeast Asia," the zoo said in a press release.

The zoo said they are monitoring them through a camera, and the babies are being weighed daily.