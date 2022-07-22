The Mega Millions grand prize jackpot was bumped to $660 million by lottery officials on Thursday making it the ninth largest jackpot in the United States.

There has not been a winner in three months for the game, growing the grand prize more and more as the days go on. A winner would have to match all 6 numbers in the game, and there have been 27 consecutive drawings without a winner so far. The game's prize started at $20 million back in April.

As the Associated Press reported, the odds of winning have remained the same as the prize money grows, maintaining the chance of winning at a shocking one in 302.5 million. USA Today reported the chances of winning at around one in 292 million.

Still, people have won money. As CNN reported, four winners on Tuesday matched the first five numbers in the game, winning $1 million each. 52 other winners matched the first four numbers along with the Mega Ball number, according to lottery officials. according